15,407 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CDXC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

