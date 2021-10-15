15,432 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after buying an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

