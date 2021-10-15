$167.80 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post sales of $167.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $175.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

