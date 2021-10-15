174,120 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 174,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.