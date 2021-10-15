180 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $269.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average is $265.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

