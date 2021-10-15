19,400 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

