$195.75 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $195.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

