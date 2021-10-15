1,989 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,203 shares of company stock worth $25,720,658 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

