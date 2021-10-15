$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NSIT traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,203. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

