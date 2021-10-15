$2.46 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.30. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

NYSE:MCD opened at $244.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

