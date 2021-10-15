$2.51 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.49. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.22.

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.97 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

