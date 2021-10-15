$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $280.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $290.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

