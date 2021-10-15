200,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCLE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.