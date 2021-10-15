$22.99 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post sales of $22.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $29.22 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $87.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $100.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

