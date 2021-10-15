2,300 Shares in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 36.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after buying an additional 143,677 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 193.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $40.77 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $59.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

