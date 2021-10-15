$233.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $233.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Spire by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $77.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

