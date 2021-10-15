238,652 Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 238,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,405,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,924,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

