250,000 Shares in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAAAU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $2,555,000.

LAAAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 199,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,232. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

