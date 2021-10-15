2,668 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,803 shares of company stock worth $45,679,690 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NTLA opened at $131.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

