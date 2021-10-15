27,400 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

