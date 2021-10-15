$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report sales of $30.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.05 million, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $383.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

