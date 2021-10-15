3,243 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.87. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,151. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.