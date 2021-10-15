3,445 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

