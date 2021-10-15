$35.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $35.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.72 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.34 billion to $138.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.25 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

ANTM opened at $390.71 on Friday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

