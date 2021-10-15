35,490 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.