36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 44.6% in September

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

36Kr stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,423. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRKR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 36Kr during the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

