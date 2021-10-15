372,973 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 372,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Zanite Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNTE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 81,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

