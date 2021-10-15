43,958 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after acquiring an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

