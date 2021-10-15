$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report sales of $54.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the lowest is $54.40 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $214.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 305,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,789. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.