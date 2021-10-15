$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report sales of $54.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the lowest is $54.40 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $214.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 305,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,789. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.