5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days.

FPLSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

