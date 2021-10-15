$612.38 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $612.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.30 million to $620.50 million. Crocs posted sales of $361.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. 1,154,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,666. Crocs has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

