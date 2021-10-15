650 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

CNXC stock opened at $184.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $185.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.99.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

