8,740 Shares in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 30.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 63.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

