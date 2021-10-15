$887.73 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $887.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

BLD stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

