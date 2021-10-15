900 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,108 shares of company stock worth $16,992,096. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.