9,600 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,653,399.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,976,930 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

