A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 931,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

