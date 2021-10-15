ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 33 by Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 33 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

