Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

FCO opened at $7.90 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.