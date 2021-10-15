ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AAVMY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

