ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AAVMY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

