Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.30. Absci shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 668 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

