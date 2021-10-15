Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.