ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $855.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.