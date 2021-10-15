Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ACER opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

