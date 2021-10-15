Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acerinox to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

