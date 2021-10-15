ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ACR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $11,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 41,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 185.72 and a quick ratio of 185.72. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

