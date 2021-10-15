Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,426,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $70,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE GOLF opened at $48.28 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

