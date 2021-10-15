Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAV. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.55.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

