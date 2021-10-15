Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.53. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,361,105 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
