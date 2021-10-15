Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $89.48 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

